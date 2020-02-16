|
|
Alan J. Vezina, 60, of Swansea, passed away with his daughters by his side on February 13, 2020 in Fall River. He was the fiance Isabel Narvaes. Alan was born here in Fall River and was a son of Marilyn (Rego) Vezina and the late Normand Vezina. He graduated from Somerset High School class of 1977, then SMU, now UMass Dartmouth Class of 1981. After graduation he began his career at the now current Seabra Supermarkets, where he was a manager for many years. A huge local sports fan, he loved all the Boston teams. His favorite sport was football. He was an integral part of the familys fantasy football league The Vezina Fantasy Football League, where he was the champion twice. In addition to his mother and fiance he is survived by: 4 daughters, Jessica Vezina Martin and her husband Dean of Westport, Caitlin Scholes and her husband Timothy of Somerset, Amanda Vezina of Swansea and Olivia Vezina of Bristol, RI; two grandchildren, Avery Scholes and Skyler Scholes; two siblings, David Vezina and his wife Mary Anne of Berkley and Karen Sylvia and her husband Aaron of Swansea; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 8AM from the Silva Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St. Somerset with a funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Swansea. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery in Somerset. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Somerset 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316 www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 16, 2020