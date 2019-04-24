|
|
Albert C. Trembly, 88, of Fall River passed away April 21, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Somerset. He was the husband of Janice M. (Pudlo) Tremblay. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Hermenegilde and Candide (Clairmont) Tremblay. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Rd., Fall River, MA 02723. Arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastfuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019