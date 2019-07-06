|
Albert Correira, Sr, 89 of Fall River passed away July 3, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Berard) Correira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Alves) Correira. Mr. Correira was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea. He had worked for 32 years as a Laborer Foreman for Local 610 and after retirement, had joined the staff of the Montessori School of the Angels in Westport for 15 years. He enjoyed gambling in Atlantic City, was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his younger brother, Raymond, which brought so much joy into his life. Survivors include his children: Albert Correira, Jr. of Fall River, Steven Correira of Portsmouth, RI Lisa Laprise of Westport, Holly Costa of Fall River and Lynne Anselmo of Fall River; his siblings: Raymond Correira, Rose Dennis and Natalie Walkinson, all of Fall River; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was he father of the late Laurie Furtado and brother of the late Joseph Arthur and Daniel Correira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 AM at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alberts name can be made to the , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or . www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 6, 2019