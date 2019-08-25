|
Albert E. Bolduc, 96, a resident of Florida, who lived many years in Ocean Grove, Swansea, MA and Fall River, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Villages Rehabilitation Center, FL. He was the hus- band of the late Lucille Therese (Paquin) Bolduc. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Alfred Bolduc and the late Florida (Lortie) Bolduc, he attended Fall River schools and then entered the U.S. Navy during WWII. He continued with the Navy for 28 years, serving during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam and serving on a number of vessels during his career. The last few years he served as an instructor at the Naval War College in Newport, RI. Upon his retirement with the rank of Senior Chief, he went on to work as a stationary engineer for Bristol Community College and the former Taunton State Hospital. He was very active in the former St. Michaels Church, in Swansea, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an officer of the Fleet Reserve; and is remembered for his unfailing kindness and generosity towards family, friends and many others. He is survived by a son, Edward Bolduc and his wife Cindy of Westport, MA; a daughter Michele Leary and her husband Joseph of Warwick, RI; a brother, Donald Bolduc of Fall River; a sister, Juliette Theroux of New Bedford, MA; two grandsons, Edward Ted Bolduc Jr. and Matthew Bolduc; also his companion of 40 years Helen Dion. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Anne Bolduc; and five siblings, Anna Ramsey, Alfred, Roland, Norman and Arthur Bolduc. A special thank you to Donald Bolduc and Robert Raposa for their caregiving of Albert during his last months of life. His funeral will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 9AM, from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA, with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. En- tombment will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel2Towers.org.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 25, 2019