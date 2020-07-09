Albert E. Corscadden 76, of Little Compton, RI, also known as "Tim" and affectionately called Johnny by his close friends, passed away on July 7, 2020, He was the husband of Marguerite L. (Gleeson) Corscadden. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Dorothy A. (Robertson) and Albert Corscadden. He was a self-employed bricklayer with Corscadden Masonry. He had also owned a dairy farm in upstate New York. Tim had attended Tiverton schools. He had served in the US Army in Vietnam with the 82nd airborne. He was a member of the VFW Post 5392 and was a member of the Tiverton Sportsman's Club. Tim easily made friends and was a master of perfection, especially with his lawn. In addition to his wife, he leaves 2 sons Stephen R. Corscadden of Little Compton and his son Blake Corscadden & Timothy K. Corscadden and his wife Andrea of LA. In addition, his siblings are William J. Corscadden from Tiverton, Robert A. Corscadden (Wife Nina) of Arizona, Kenneth C. Corscadden (wife Lauren) of upstate NY and Michael S. Corscadden (wife Raeanne) of Tiverton, along with nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Nelson E. Corscadden and Keith J. Corscadden. Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. Visitation Thursday July 9th from 5 to 7PM. www.almeida-pocasset.com
for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
in his memory.