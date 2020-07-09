1/1
Albert E. Corscadden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert E. Corscadden 76, of Little Compton, RI, also known as "Tim" and affectionately called Johnny by his close friends, passed away on July 7, 2020, He was the husband of Marguerite L. (Gleeson) Corscadden. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Dorothy A. (Robertson) and Albert Corscadden. He was a self-employed bricklayer with Corscadden Masonry. He had also owned a dairy farm in upstate New York. Tim had attended Tiverton schools. He had served in the US Army in Vietnam with the 82nd airborne. He was a member of the VFW Post 5392 and was a member of the Tiverton Sportsman's Club. Tim easily made friends and was a master of perfection, especially with his lawn. In addition to his wife, he leaves 2 sons Stephen R. Corscadden of Little Compton and his son Blake Corscadden & Timothy K. Corscadden and his wife Andrea of LA. In addition, his siblings are William J. Corscadden from Tiverton, Robert A. Corscadden (Wife Nina) of Arizona, Kenneth C. Corscadden (wife Lauren) of upstate NY and Michael S. Corscadden (wife Raeanne) of Tiverton, along with nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Nelson E. Corscadden and Keith J. Corscadden. Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. Visitation Thursday July 9th from 5 to 7PM. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
This Guest Book is dedicated to the memory of those we serve and their loved ones.
The Staff of Pocasset-Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved