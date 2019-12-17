|
|
Albert G. Paul, Babe, age 83, of Swansea, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Arlene (Robinson) Paul. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Albert O. and Yvonne (Dupont) Paul, he lived in West Haven, Connecticut for many years before moving to Swansea. A Veteran of the Marine Corps, he served during the Korean War. He worked as a Truck Driver for many years. While living in West Haven he owned Big Johns Deli and worked at Butler Paper. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed visiting with the guys at Dunkin Donuts daily In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Daniel Paul and his wife Michelle of Milford, CT; one daughter, Michelle Spinelli of Southington, CT; one sister, Pauline Thibault of Wallingford, CT; six grandchildren, Gavin, Anna, Joel, Tyler, Joscelyn and Colben; three step-children, Kenneth Levesque and his wife Tracy of Wilbraham, MA, Randall Levesque of RI, Dawn Marie Levesque of Fall River; his friend Russell Castonguay and two nieces and one nephew. His Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00AM in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Vinnicum Woods Cemetery, Swansea. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019