Albert J. Vaillancourt, 73, of Fall River, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. A teacher in the Catholic School System for 42 years, he was awarded the Catholic Teacher of the Year in Washington, D.C. and the Marian Medal. He was an official for CYO basketball, an umpire for baseball and was an avid baseball fan. He leaves two sisters, Marcelle and Jeanne DeCambra, both of Somerset and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was the brother of the late Robert and Richard Vaillancourt and the son of the late Philip and Jeannette A. (Pelissier) Vaillancourt. His funeral will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Holy Name Church. A visitation will be held prior in church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 209 W. Central St, Natick, MA 01760. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 10, 2019
