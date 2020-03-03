|
|
Albert R. Belanger, FRFD Ret., 84 of Fall River, husband of Lucille G. (Charest) Belanger, went lovingly home to God on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was a proud Fall River Firefighter for 25 years. His last assignment was that of driver for Engine 4. An active member of Holy Trinity Parish, he served as a eucharistic minister and sacristan. He received the Marian Medal and was also on the activities committee. Albert often volunteered for La Salette Shrine, Attleboro as well as serving as a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Besides his wife of 61 years, he leaves three children, Denise Kelly (husband John), Ronald Belanger (wife Paula) and Peter Belanger (wife Susan); six grandchildren, Lisa Kelly, Erin Kelly-Timbs, Ashley Waddicor, Marcus, Chelsea and Brittany Belanger; three great-grandchildren, Wilson and Grant Waddicor and Simon Timbs; two siblings, Gloria Methot and Aime Moe Belanger and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Florice St.Germain, Ronald Belanger and Delores DeGagne and the son of the late Gustave and Rosilda (Richard) Belanger. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 A.M. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southcoast VNA Hospice, 200 Mill Rd. Fairhaven, MA 02719 or Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River,MA 02721. Online guest book at Aulclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020