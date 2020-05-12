The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Albert R. Doceu Obituary
Albert R. Doceu, 77, of Fall River passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Dolores M.(Costa) Doceu. Albert was born on the Azores island Sao Miguel, the son of the late Antone and Mary (Pedro) Doceu. Mr. Doceu worked as a mason for Swansea Statuary for over twenty years. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Albert enjoyed tending to his gardens, making wine and was an accomplished soccer player in the Azores. Survivors besides his wife are his daughter: Delores M. Almeida and her husband Tony of Fall River; grandchildren: Michael Almeida and his wife Kelley of Fall River; Torey Almeida and his companion Shawna Fournier of Fall River; two great grandchildren; Matthew and Isla Almeida; three sisters: Natalie Oliveira, Alzida Carreiro and Bernadette Oliveira all of the Azores; two brothers: Antonio Augusto of Fall River; Filomenia Oliveira of New Bedford; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Manuel Oliveira. All Services for Mr. Doceu are private at the request of the family. Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to view his memorial video, sign guest book or light a memorial candle. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020
