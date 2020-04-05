|
Albert Resnick, MD was born on March 23, 1922 in Fall River, MA., the son of William and Susie (Horvitz) Resnick. He graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1939 and attended Providence College. He majored in Chemistry and graduated in 1942, as students were accelerated due to the war. He attended medical school at St. Louis University and received his MD degree in 1946. He did his internship and medical residency in the city hospitals of New York. He worked very long hours but was always grateful for the breadth of clinical conditions that he was able to observe. Years later, when he would encounter some rare disease, he would say that the diagnosis had been no problem as he had seen it earlier as a house officer in New York. After completing his clinical training and a brief stint in the Army Medical Corps, he returned to Fall River to practice internal medicine. He was on the staffs of the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Truesdale Hospital and St. Annes Hospital. He served as the physician for the US Public Health Service, Port of Greater Fall River and enjoyed conversations with ship captains from around the world. However, his main focus was on Charlton, where he served as Director of Medical Education and, later, as Chief of Medicine. He enjoyed teaching more than administration. In 1990, he retired to Sarasota, FL where he became actively involved with The Friendship Center and its free medical clinic. He worked there tirelessly until 2013 when he decided to give up his medical license. In 1947, he married Lorraine English Artmann. After her death in 1966, he married Ruth Bloom Simons in 1970. He is survived by his three children, Weslie Resnick Janeway (Mrs. William), Charles Resnick (Deborah), and Cynthia Resnick Schwartz (Mrs. Michael), two stepsons, Michael Simons and Andrew Simons, four grandsons and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2020