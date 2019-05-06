|
Albertina (de Lima-Viveiros) Pimentel, 88, of Fall River passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Center. She was the widow of Antonio Albano Pimentel. Mrs. Pimentel was born in Sao Vicente, St. Michael, Azores and had lived in Fall River since 1958. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at both Darwood MFG and retiring in 1993 from Santoro MFG. Mrs. Pimentel was a communicant of Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street, Fall River. Survivors include 2 sons: Jose Pimentel and Alan V. Pimentel both of Fall River, 2 brothers: Jose de Lima Viveiros of Sao Miguel, Azores and John Viveiros Sr. of Fall River. She was the sister of the late Francelina Sousa, Irena Sousa, Maria Conceicao Torres, Manuel de Lima Viveiros, several nie- ces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday at 8 A.M. form the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River followed by at Mass of Christian Burial at 9 A.M. at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street. Interment will be in St. Patricks Ceme- tery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Tuesday 5 | 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests donations in her memory be made to ( ). oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2019