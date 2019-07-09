|
|
Alda M. (Medeiros) Brum, 70, of Fall River passed away July 7, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Brum, Sr. to whom she had been married for 38 years. Born in Ajuda da Bretanha, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Jose Sousa and Mariana (do Rosario) Medeiros. Mrs. Brum was very active as a parishioner of Santo Christo Church, teaching catechism and earning the Marion Medal for her service to her faith. She had worked for the former Genzyme of Fall River where she was a Quality Control Operator for over 15 years, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but above all, spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children: John M. Brum, Jr, (wife Amy) of South Dartmouth, Kevin M. Brum (wife April) of San Diego, CA and Erica L. Brum (companion Sean Gonsalves) of Fall River; her grandchildren: Ethan, Johnny, Eli, Lucas, Ian, and Eliana; her siblings: Maria D. Soares of Fall River, Jose Medeiros of Fall River, Dennis Medeiros of Little Compton, RI and Oliver Sousa of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Margaret Ferreira and Antonio Medeiros. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Aldas name can be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association, 200 Mill Rd. Fairhaven, MA 02719. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 9, 2019