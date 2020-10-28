1/1
Aldea F. Deschenes
Aldea F. (Roy) Deschenes, age 95, of Swansea, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lionel Deschenes. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Augustine and Ceneville (Cloutier) Roy, she was a lifelong area resident. A graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1943, she worked at Edgars Department Store for many years before her retirement in 1990. Prior to that, she worked as a sewing machine operator at Chace Curtain. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by four daughters, Jeanne Rokes and her husband Robert Padelford of Acushnet, Janet Rapoza and her husband John of Somerset, Claudette Martelly and her husband Peter of Swansea, Madeleine Deschenes and her husband Paul Corchado of Assonet; son-in-law, Richard Lessard of Berkley and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Paul Deschenes and Denise Lessard and sister of the late Ovila Roy, Jeannette Patenaude and Leo Roy Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2020.
