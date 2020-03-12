|
Alfred A. Carvalho, 93, of Fall River passed away March 4, 2020 at Southpointe Rehabilitation in Fall River. Mr. Carvalho was born in Fall River a son of Jessie and Mary (Martins) Carvalho and had lived in the Fall River area all of his life. He was a mechanic at Wheelock for many years until his retirement. Alfred enjoyed CB radioing and music. Survivors include a brother Manuel Carvalho of Tiverton, numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary Magan, Marion Merola, Antoinette Mattos, John Carvalho, Jesse Carvalho, Agnes Silva, and Edmund Carvalho. Funeral Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held at St. Stanislaus Church Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Arrangements are by the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2020