Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121

Alfred A. Carvalho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred A. Carvalho Obituary
Alfred A. Carvalho, 93, of Fall River passed away March 4, 2020 at Southpointe Rehabilitation in Fall River. Mr. Carvalho was born in Fall River a son of Jessie and Mary (Martins) Carvalho and had lived in the Fall River area all of his life. He was a mechanic at Wheelock for many years until his retirement. Alfred enjoyed CB radioing and music. Survivors include a brother Manuel Carvalho of Tiverton, numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary Magan, Marion Merola, Antoinette Mattos, John Carvalho, Jesse Carvalho, Agnes Silva, and Edmund Carvalho. Funeral Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held at St. Stanislaus Church Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Arrangements are by the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -