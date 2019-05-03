|
Alfred A. Lima, age 89, of Tiverton, RI, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Claire (Francoeur) Lima.
Alfred was born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary (Aguiar) Lima.
Alfred served in the US Navy during WWII, completed studies at RISD for sweater design and construction and worked in various knitting mills in Fall River. He was a past commander of the American Legion Post 145, he loved being with his family, enjoyed boating, fishing and smoking cigars, he also was an avid Red Sox fan.
Alfred is survived by two sons, Capt. Alfred R. Lima, USMM, and his wife Frances of Florida and Roland P. Lima and his wife Debbie of Illinois a brother Edward R. Lima and his wife Pauline of Cumberland, RI. daughter in-law Angela Lima of Tiverton, two grandchildren, Christine Lima and James Lima, and one great grandchild.
He also was the father to the late Bruce E. Lima.
Alfred's funeral will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Santo Christo Parish 240 Columbia St. Fall River.
Interment will be in Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.
