Alfred Arruda, 87, of Fall River, husband of the late Yvette (Coulombe) Arruda, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 10, 2020. A retired Torpedo Spray Painter from Naval Underwater Systems Center, Newport, RI, he was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Over the Hill Gang, VFW Post 5392, Tiverton and the , Fall River. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Family meant the most to him. He was the father of Allan Arruda (wife Dawn), Michael Arruda (wife Dolores), Madeleine Durette (husband Marc) and Christine Arruda; grandfather of Jason, Mellanee, Tyler, Gennylee, Mehgan, Brittany and the late Kyle; the brother of Genevieve Mello and the late Daniel Arruda and Alice Branco; the son of the late Antonio and Irene (Castro) Arruda; and also leaves nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 14, 2020