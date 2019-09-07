|
Alfred Coray, 90, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Sarah Brayton Nursing Center, Fall River. He was the husband of Kathryn N. (Wawriw) Coray. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel B. Coray and the late Maria (Tavares) Coray, he lived more than 50 years in Fall River before moving to Somerset. In his early years he worked as a driver for Corays Dairy, Frito-Lay and Globe Mfg. Besides his wife he is survived by three sons Bruce Coray of Somerset, Richard Coray of Reading, MA, and Douglas Coray of Acushnet; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Manuel, John, and Joseph Coray and Michael Bulhoes; three sisters, Mary Stanfield, Mary Allsop and Evelyn McAuley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea, MA. Burial will follow in the Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held Sunday 4-7 PM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center at www. dana-farber.org.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 7, 2019