Alfred T. Bandarra, Jr., age 85, of Westport formerly of Fall River, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home. He was the former husband of Palmira (Costa) Bandarra. Alfred was born in Fall River, son of the late Alfred and Irondina (Estacio) Bandarra. He owned his own insurance and real-estate company. He was a member of St. John Athletic Club. Alfred is survived a son, Bryan Bandarra and his wife Barbara of North Dartmouth, he was the brother of Robert Bandarra of Washington and Joyce Morris of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandfather of seven and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, a long-time companion of Claire Plant. He also was the father to the late Nancy Lapre. Prior to cremation, Alfreds funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:00PM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019