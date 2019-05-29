|
Alfredo (Al) P. Alves, 71 a longtime resident of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in 1947 in So Pedro, Ponta Delgada on the island of So Miguel, Aores, Al immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 16. He was the son of the late Alfredo L. & Lurdes (Pereira) Alves. In 1979, Al opens Tabacaria Aoreana (TA), a Portuguese coffee shop that early on becomes the epicenter of the Portuguese immigrant community in Fall River. It also becomes one of the most famous restaurants in the area. As the owner of the TA, Al quickly understands that he is not only a beneficiary but also a source of solutions for many. Al redefines the word proprietor and takes personal ownership of his new role as a community leader and begins to address the cultural, educational, and socioeconomic issues the community was confronting. Al, starts to build networks of relationships with ongoing support and commitments to charitable, cultural and civic activities. In 1991, Al is elected City Councilor, serving on the council for 16 years. A pillar of the community, Als political activism, his commitment to build a better community has been a focal point of his lifes journey. Whether its feeding the homeless; donating to an array of worthy causes or working towards improvements of many other social problems, Al always tried to make a positive difference. It was his belief that by bringing his personal skills and enthusiasm to others, it will positively impact the lives of many as they have impacted his own. Als contributions and community building efforts, that among others include: His own TV show Politicamente Falando, Hosting Linha Aberta Radio Voz Do Imigrante, a member of the Fall River Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the City Council, City Gates Committee Member, Portuguese Business Association President, Bank Five Hometown Hero recipient, Small business Man of the year Award recipient, and involved numerous municipal projects both in So Miguel and the City of Fall River. A World Traveler | Al was a renowned history buff. He has traveled and explored a vast number of countries, but his most favorite travel destination was So Miguel, Aores. Al, above all, loved his community, his family, and countless friends for whom he was always a loyal and generous supporter. He was known for his ready smile and big heart. He spent his life as a champion of all things Azorean and of his hometown of Fall River. His love of politics, history, travel, as well as his steadfast dedication to his community will always be remembered by those lucky enough to have enjoyed his company. Survivors include his sister: Maria D. Furman (husband Jack Duffy) of Boston and his nephew: Andrew Alves Furman of Chicago. Als visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 9-10:15 A.M. in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Als memory may be made to St. Michaels Soup Kitchen, 189 Essex St., Fall River, MA 02720. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2019