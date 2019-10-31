|
Alice C. Costello, R.N., age 102, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Catherine T. (McDermott) Costello. She was a graduate of Holy Family School in New Bedford, St. Josephs Hospital School of Nursing, Boston College School of Nursing and Bridgewater State University where she received her Masters degree in Education. A Veteran of the United States Army Nurse Corps, she served in a combat unit during World War II in New Guinea as First Lieutenant. She was the recipient of the South Pacific Theatre of War Medal and a Bronze Star for her bravery. She was employed by the Fall River Public School System, as a Nurse at the James Madison Morton Junior High School for 32 years before her retirement in 1979. She was a member of the Fall River, Bristol County, National and Massachusetts Retired Teachers Associations. She is survived by many cousins including James Morriss and his wife Barbara of North Kingstown, RI. Her visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in St. Patricks Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to St. Patricks Church, 306 South St., Somerset, MA 02726. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2019