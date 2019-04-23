|
Alice C. (Trippier) Eastwood, 91, of Westport passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center, Fall River. She was the wife of the late Alfred Eastwood. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Charles F. and Victoria (Mythowicz) Trippier, she had lived in Westport since 1945. A 1945 graduate of BMC Durfee High School, she also graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School in 1948. Prior to retirement, she was a registered nurse at the former Truesdale Hospital in Fall River. Survivors include a son: Paul T. Eastwood and his wife Linda of Westport; a daughter: Carol S. DaPonte and her husband Arthur of Westport; a sister: JoAnne M. Ainsworth of Dennis, MA; 2 grandchildren: Erin Eastwood and Allyson DaPonte; a great granddaughter: Emma McCarthy; and a niece: Susan Wakeman. Private services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Westport Council on Aging Van Fund, 75 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 or Beacon Hospice, 183 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019