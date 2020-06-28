Alice Cabeceiras, 94, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John Cabeceiras, with whom she shared more than 73 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Antone and Anna (Tavares) Correia. Alice loved participating in bingo and day trips to the Casino. She also loved organizing yearly bus trips to Provincetown with her family and friends. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughters Jane Cabeceiras and Beth Ann Viveiros, (husband Kerry) both of Fall River; four grandchildren: Kimberly Tiburtino, Kristin Gifford, Kyle Garrett and Kelsie Viveiros; four great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Manuel, Joseph, Antone, Adelino and Arthur Correia; as well as her sisters: Mary Travis, Lena Mello, Idalina Cabral and Dorothy Castro. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 28, 2020.