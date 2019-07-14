The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice E. Crabtree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice E. Crabtree Obituary
Alice E. (Cadima) Crabtree, age 93, of Andover, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Boston Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Lieutenant Commander William H. Crabtree (USN ret) to whom she was married 52 years before his passing in 2004. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Ferreira) Cadima, she lived in Somerset for many years and relocated to Andover after Williams passing to be near to her daughter. Alice was raised in Fall River and began a new life when she met William while he was on the Naval Base in Newport. As a military wife she traveled the world over with her husband and family, proudly managing all of the demands the lifestyle presented. Alice is survived by her beloved children, Diane L. Crabtree and her husband P. Douglas Grearson of Andover and Michael W. Crabtree and his wife Brigid (Watkins) Crabtree of Barrington, RI, four grandchildren, William and Emery Grearson, Emily Crabtree and Roselyn Rodrigues, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , 36 Cameron Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140-1102. For online tributes: www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
Download Now