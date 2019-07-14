Alice E. (Cadima) Crabtree, age 93, of Andover, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Boston Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Lieutenant Commander William H. Crabtree (USN ret) to whom she was married 52 years before his passing in 2004. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Ferreira) Cadima, she lived in Somerset for many years and relocated to Andover after Williams passing to be near to her daughter. Alice was raised in Fall River and began a new life when she met William while he was on the Naval Base in Newport. As a military wife she traveled the world over with her husband and family, proudly managing all of the demands the lifestyle presented. Alice is survived by her beloved children, Diane L. Crabtree and her husband P. Douglas Grearson of Andover and Michael W. Crabtree and his wife Brigid (Watkins) Crabtree of Barrington, RI, four grandchildren, William and Emery Grearson, Emily Crabtree and Roselyn Rodrigues, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , 36 Cameron Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140-1102. For online tributes: www. waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on July 14, 2019