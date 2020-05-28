|
Alice Falandys, 81 passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late William J. Falandys. Alice was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Antone Souza and Cisaltina (Cordeiro) Souza. Alice was a longtime communicant of both St. Patricks and St. John of God Church in Somerset where she also served on the Womens Guild and volunteered much of her time to church activities. Alice enjoyed knitting and taking trips to Cape Cod and Twin River with her sister Betty. Family came above all else to Alice, and she cherished the time she spent at her home, cooking for holidays and family gatherings. She will be remembered as a fun, outgoing and compassionate woman who always put the needs of others before herself. She is survived by her children, Evelyn Vasconcelos and her husband Paul of Somerset, Lisa Littleton and her husband Leonard of AL; Kylie Denapoli and her husband Ronald of IN and William Falandys, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Swansea; siblings, Elizabeth Carvalho and her husband Joseph of Westport; Kathy Blair of Foxboro, John Souza of Somerset and Antone Souza; nine grandchildren many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robin Falandys. Arrangements are private. Her funeral service will be live-streaming on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals. Private burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the parish funds of St. Patrick and St. John of God Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset, MA 02726. To view the service, please visit www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2020