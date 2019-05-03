Home

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Alice Carvara
Alice J. Carvara
Alice J. Carvara, age 91, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 on her birthday, at Southpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of Joseph Carvara. Alices funeral will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 8:30AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30AM in Holy Trinity Parish 951 Stafford Rd, Fall River. Interment will be in Polish National Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com online guestbook also available.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2019
