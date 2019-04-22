The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Cathedral
Spring St
Fall River, MA
Alice L. Vieira Obituary
Alice L. (Frazer) Vieira, age 89, of Fall River passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Domingos Vieira, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Cyprien Jr. and Helena (Cummings) Frazer. Mrs. Vieira was a certified nursing assistant for many years and was a bus monitor for several years after retiring. She was member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post #486 in Fall River for over 65 years, where she held the title of the oldest surviving past president. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit Senior Fellowship. Survivors include: two sons, Raymond L. Vieira and his wife Patricia of Georgia and Donald J. Vieira and his wife Wendy of Somerset; two daughters, Mary Ellen Simas and her husband James of Tiverton and Patricia Pereira and her husband John of Fall River; nine grand- children; seventeen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one brother, Cyprien Frazer III and his wife Evelyn; three sisters, Claire Carvalho, Shirley Patricia Venancio and Geraldine Harris and her husband James and several nieces and nephews She was the sister of the late, Raymond L. Frazer, Corliss Fazzina and Phyllis Delisle. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., followed by her funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St., Fall River. Visiting hours, Tuesday 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to , 25 Spring St., Walpole, MA 02081. For tributes / directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 22, 2019
