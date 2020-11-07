1/1
Alice M. Raposo
Alice Marie Raposo, 93, of Fall River, MA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home, in Fall River. Survivors include her sisters Maria Jose Dias and Maria Isabel Cavaco, both of Fall River; her niece Maria Isabel Brum of Portugal, nephew Joao M. Dias (wife Fernanda) from Fall River and her nieces/godchildren from Fall River, Joana Mateus (husband Nelson) and Maria F. Primo. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Santo Christo Parish, Columbia St. Fall River, MA. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 8 | 9:30 am, prior to Mass. For complete obituary and online guestbook visit: www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
