Alice (Kardosz) Marum, 92 of Fall River, passed away at St. Annes Hospital after a brief illness. Alice was born on November 29, 1927 in Fall River, the daughter of Harold and Frances Kardosz. One of nine children, she spent her whole life in Fall River. Alice graduated from Durfee High School in 1945. Alice worked for many years in banking starting her career at the Fall River Trust Company and then Bank of Boston. After her retirement from the Bank of Boston, she volunteered for many years at the gift shop at the Charlton Memorial Hospital and also worked part time at the Charlton Memorial Hospital Credit Union. Alice was President of the SS Peter and Paul Womens Club. She also taught CCD and volunteered and at SS Peter and Paul grammer school for many years. Alice was a devout Catholic and was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for over 40 years at SS Peter and Paul Church. She was very proud when she was awarded the Marion Medal in 1971 for her work with the church. Her family and friends were the most important thing in her life. Alice loved her time with her children and grandchildren, spending many hours babysitting and attending all their school functions and sports games. Alice was an avid New England sports fan especially the Patriots and the Red Soxs. Alice also loved to travel with her dear friends, spend summer days at Bakers Beach and enjoy a smooth Manhattan now and then. Alice leaves three children, Susan Casserly and her husband James of Pepperell, MA, Patricia Demeule her husband Bertrand of Fall River and William Marum and his wife Elizabeth (Drewniak) of Simpsonville, SC. She also leaves five grandchildren, Alison Casserly Moreira, Christopher and Benjamin Demeule and Jared and Corey Marum. She also leaves one great-grandchild, Malcolm Moreira and one sister, Shirley Cavanaugh. She was predeceased by her husband William T. Marum and her siblings, John Kardosz, Marion Pichet, Raymond Kardosz, Anna Kenyon, Catherine Sypek, Michael Kardosz and Alfred Kardosz. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. To send a tribute, please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 18, 2020