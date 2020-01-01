|
Alice (Moniz) Oliveira, 93, of Somerset, passed away December 27, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Alfred C. Oliveira. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Oliveira) Moniz, Mrs. Oliveira was a communicant of St. Thomas More Parish in Somerset and was a member of the Classy Ladies. She was a devout Catholic who always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed going to the hairdresser, puzzles of all kinds and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son: Steven Oliveira (companion: Cheryl Lamond) of Fall River; her grandson: Eric S. Oliveira (wife: Melody); her great-grandson: Elijah; her step grandson: James Lamond; 2 step great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John and Joseph Moniz and Marion Castanho. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Thomas More Parish, 386 Luther Ave. Somerset, MA 02726. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5 - 8 PM. Visit www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 1, 2020