Alice R. Dumoulin, 99, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Alice was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Alfred Dumoulin and Delia (Emard) Dumoulin. Alice served her country honorably in the US Navy and went on to hold a long and rewarding career as a registered nurse at St. Annes hospital for over 45 years until her retirement. Alice enjoyed shopping and finding a great bargain everywhere she went. She was an avid knitter and loved dogs and cats, having countless petsover the years. Alice considered her animals her best companions. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her friend Louise Kay in Oklahoma. A dedicated caregiver her whole life, Alice faithfully cared for her mother Delia at home and was a hardworking and an independent woman. Alice was a devout catholic . She watched the catholic mass on television daily. She is survived by her loyal and devoted niece, Donna Adams and her husband Alan of Tiverton and a large loving extended family. Private arrangements are entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720. To leave a message for Alices family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com