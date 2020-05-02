|
Alice Santos, 95, formerly of Fall River, widow of John Santos, died Wed 4/29/2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Bristol RI. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel & Maria (Perreira) Silva, she had also lived in Tiverton. She worked in the local garment industry and was a member of ACTWU. She loved to cook and enjoyed Bingo and the slots. She leaves: 4 sons, John Santos Jr (wife Barbara), David Santos (wife Helen), William Santos (wife Nancy) & Ronald Santos (wife Christine); 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by 8 siblings and a granddaughter. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home were private due to the pandemic. Memorial Funeral Mass will be offered in Espirito Santo Church on a later date. All are kindly urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that the family receives any online condolences, please do so only at the funeral home website at www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 2, 2020