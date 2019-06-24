|
|
Alice (Thomas) Silvia, 94, of Fall River passed away June 21, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Silvia, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Mariano and Alexandrina (Carvlho) Thomas and has been a lifelong resi- dent of this city. Mrs. Silvia had worked for many years as a Sewing Machine Operator for the former RK Pants Co. and River Falls Inc. She was a devoted communicant of the former Our Lady of the Angels Church prior to its closing and had since joined Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her family and cats. She will fondly be remembered for her extremely generous spirit. She had a way of making others feel so loved by just being in her presence. She was always there to assist her family in any way that she could. Survivors include her son: Michael Silvia and his wife Salena of Fall River; her grandshildren: Toni Flewelling of Epsom, NH, Tammie Gannon of Uxbridge, MA, Michael Silvia Jr. and David Viveirod, both of Fall RIver, Mark Silvia of Lakeville, MA, Scott Silvia of St. Mary's, GA, Jonathan Raposo of FL, Kelli Peterson of Las Vegas, NV, and Matthew Hahn of Tiverton, RI; many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Christine Viveiros and sister of the late Mary Furtak, Manual Thomas, and Mariano Thomas. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 26 from 9- 10:30 a.m. at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River. Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Parish, 1598 South Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St. Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name can be made to Odie's Place Animal Rescue, http://www.odiesplace.org/donate. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on June 24, 2019