Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
For more information about
Alice Silvia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Silvia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Silvia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Silvia Obituary
Alice (Peixinho) Silvia 88, formerly of Fall River, passed away Aug. 31st. She was the widow of Edward Silvia. Born in Tiverton, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gonsalves) and Antone Peixinho. She had formerly worked as a L.P.N. in a Nursing Home. She is survived by a daughter Darleen Manchester and 2 grandsons Nicholas and Patrick Manchester. She also leaves a brother Anthony Peixinho and a sister Elsie Herman. She was the sister of the late Edward and Florence Peixinho, Laura Martin, Hilda StYves & Mary Travassos. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 PM at the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River. Cremation to follow. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now