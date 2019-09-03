|
Alice (Peixinho) Silvia 88, formerly of Fall River, passed away Aug. 31st. She was the widow of Edward Silvia. Born in Tiverton, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gonsalves) and Antone Peixinho. She had formerly worked as a L.P.N. in a Nursing Home. She is survived by a daughter Darleen Manchester and 2 grandsons Nicholas and Patrick Manchester. She also leaves a brother Anthony Peixinho and a sister Elsie Herman. She was the sister of the late Edward and Florence Peixinho, Laura Martin, Hilda StYves & Mary Travassos. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 PM at the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River. Cremation to follow. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 3, 2019