Alice Soares, age 91 of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Jacinto & Maria (Rego) Soares. Alice is survived by her Sister: Marie (Mary) Erickson and several nieces & nephews. She was also the sister of the late John, Jesse, & Frank Soares, Isabel Rodrigues, Valentina Montgomery, Caroline Therrien, & Mary Silvia. Alices Graveside Service with Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Robeson St., Fall River on Saturday, Oct. 31st at 9:30 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave. Boston, MA 02118 https://www.gbfb.org/ways-to-give/honor-someone-special/
or to your favorite charity
.