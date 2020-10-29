1/
Alice Soares
Alice Soares, age 91 of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Jacinto & Maria (Rego) Soares. Alice is survived by her Sister: Marie (Mary) Erickson and several nieces & nephews. She was also the sister of the late John, Jesse, & Frank Soares, Isabel Rodrigues, Valentina Montgomery, Caroline Therrien, & Mary Silvia. Alices Graveside Service with Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Robeson St., Fall River on Saturday, Oct. 31st at 9:30 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave. Boston, MA 02118 https://www.gbfb.org/ways-to-give/honor-someone-special/ or to your favorite charity.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
09:30 AM
St. Patricks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
