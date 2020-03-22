|
Aline M. (Dagesse) Potvin, 96, of Somerset passed away March 19, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitation. She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Potvin. Born in Springfield, she was a daughter of the late Willaston LeComte and Marie LeComte-Benoit. Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. Due to current state regulations, only 25 individuals will be allowed to attend at a time. Funeral services and burial will be private. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 22, 2020