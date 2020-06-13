Allen David Taradash, 85, of Farmington, Connecticut formerly of Somerset, Massachusetts passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of fifty-eight years to Shirley (Moss) Taradash. Allen was born in Toronto, Canada the son of the late Murray and Isabelle (Sadowski) Taradash. Allen graduated from BMC Durfee High School class of 1953. He attended New England College of Pharmacy and graduated from Officer Candidate School in Harlingen, Texas as a 1st Lieutenant. He spent thirteen years in the Army National Guard and earned the rank of Captain. Mr. Taradash was the Director of Advertising for several retail chains which included Grossmans and Bradlees until 1988. Allen then became an owner operator of McDonalds and retired in 2010. He was an artist and philanthropist. Survivors besides his wife are a son: Michael Taradash and his wife Diane of Jacksonville, FL; twin daughters: Rachel Deane and her husband Walter of Waterford, CT; Heidi Destino and her husband Frank of Charlestown, MA; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a brother: Bernard Taradash and his wife Martha of Westport, MA; along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Allen on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 12noon in Temple Beth El Cemetery, North Main Street, Fall River, MA. The Current Guidelines for those attending the Graveside Service are face coverings must be worn at all times, social distancing must be followed and the Register Book is available online only. Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to either the Childrens Community School of Waterbury, 31 Wolcott Street, Waterbury, CT 06705 or Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; the Wounded Warrior Project P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities; 860 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 13, 2020.