Altino C. Frizado 85, of Fall River, husband of the late Norberta (Carreiro) Frizado, passed away peacefully at St. Annes Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Rabo de Peixe, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel and Beatriz (Carreiro) Frizado. Prior to his retirement, he was a machine operator for Ross Matthews for many years. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he loved spending quality time with his loving family. He also enjoyed taking care of his birds. He leaves: his children, Armenia Amaral (Jose), Ana Andrade (late-Antonio), Graca Carreiro (Manuel), Ilda Carvalho (Francisco), Manuela Raposo (Eduardo), Altino Frizado, Eduarda Albernaz ( Roberto), Vidalia Rodrigues (Paulo), Elizabeth Cordeiro (John), and Leonardo Frizado, all of Fall River; twenty-two grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Antonio Frizado; three sisters, Maria Carvalho, Dora Vieira, and Lenora Silva; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Jose Vieira, Maria Barroso, Agusto Vieira, Fernando Vieira, also Adelino Frizado, Manuel Frizado, Francisco Frizado, Maria Vieira, Eduarda Soares, and Edmundo Frizado. Funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life in Esprito Santo Church at a later date. Because of the pandemic, all are kindly urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure the family receives any online condolences you may wish to submit, please do so only at the funeral home's website (at "Sign Guestbook or "Send Sympathy Card" above). Thank you! wwwsilvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2020