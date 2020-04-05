The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Resources
More Obituaries for Altino Frizado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Altino C. Frizado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Altino C. Frizado Obituary
Altino C. Frizado 85, of Fall River, husband of the late Norberta (Carreiro) Frizado, passed away peacefully at St. Annes Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Rabo de Peixe, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel and Beatriz (Carreiro) Frizado. Prior to his retirement, he was a machine operator for Ross Matthews for many years. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he loved spending quality time with his loving family. He also enjoyed taking care of his birds. He leaves: his children, Armenia Amaral (Jose), Ana Andrade (late-Antonio), Graca Carreiro (Manuel), Ilda Carvalho (Francisco), Manuela Raposo (Eduardo), Altino Frizado, Eduarda Albernaz ( Roberto), Vidalia Rodrigues (Paulo), Elizabeth Cordeiro (John), and Leonardo Frizado, all of Fall River; twenty-two grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Antonio Frizado; three sisters, Maria Carvalho, Dora Vieira, and Lenora Silva; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Jose Vieira, Maria Barroso, Agusto Vieira, Fernando Vieira, also Adelino Frizado, Manuel Frizado, Francisco Frizado, Maria Vieira, Eduarda Soares, and Edmundo Frizado. Funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life in Esprito Santo Church at a later date. Because of the pandemic, all are kindly urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure the family receives any online condolences you may wish to submit, please do so only at the funeral home's website (at "Sign Guestbook or "Send Sympathy Card" above). Thank you! wwwsilvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Altino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now