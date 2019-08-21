|
Alvin P. Almeida, Al, age 71, of Westport, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Madeline (Hoaglund) Almeida. He was also the husband of the late Jeannine (Beaudry) Almeida. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Mariano and Aldina (Aguiar) Almeida, he was a lifelong area resident and enjoyed wintering in Bonita Springs, Florida. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1965, he received his bachelors degree in History from the former SMU now UMASS Dartmouth and served in the National Guard. Mr. Almeida was the Owner and President of New England Electropolishing, which he founded in 1985. He was a faithful communicant of St. John the Baptist Church. An active member of the Fall River Country Club, where he worked as a caddy as young adult. Alvin also belonged to the Spring Run Country Club in Bonita Springs. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, and was an avid New England sports fan. In addition to his wife, Alvin is survived by four children, Amy Almeida Prigmore and her husband John of Providence, Luke Almeida and his wife Jennifer of Barrington, Kate Morris and her husband Todd of Fairhaven, Brett Sousa of Nantucket; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Wesley, Jack, Nora, Mary and Emma and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Nancy Almeida and grandfather of the late Grace Almeida. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Rd., Westport. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Contributions in Alvins honor may be made to the Catholic Memorial Home Activities Fund, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 21, 2019