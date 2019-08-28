Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Stafford Rd.
Amalie Turgeon


1924 - 2019
Amalie Turgeon Obituary
Amalie Molly (Mederlein) Turgeon, 94, formerly of Kennedy St., Fall River, wife of the late Henry P. Turgeon, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. In her earlier years living in Germany, she worked as a Streetcar Operator for the City of Munich. She was later employed by Firestone, Elbie File and Badger Mills. She was a member of the Womens Guild of both St. William and St. Jean Baptiste parishes and the Deutsche Schul Verein Club. She is survived by a son, Paul Turgeon of Quincy and a sister, Walburga (husband Herman). She was the daughter of the late Oswald and Walburga (Meyer) Mederlien. Her funeral will be held Friday at 10:15 A.M. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, Stafford Rd. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M.. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help young adults fighting life threatening illnesses through ChipStrong, PO Box 185, Somerset, MA 02726. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019
