Amber Nicole Cowen, 30, of Fall River and Somerset, passed away on June 27, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the beloved daughter of Lisa (Tate) Cowen and Brad Cowen. Amber was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Correction as a Correctional Program Officer. As much as she loved her job, she loved the people that she worked with even more. Spending time with family and friends was what Amber enjoyed the most. Her infectious smile affected everyone around her in such a positive way. Although she did not have children, her dogs Cadeisa and Ruby were her babies. Along with her parents, she is survived by her step mother Colette (Santa) Cowen; grandmother Joan N. Cowen of Somerset; grandfather Robert Tate of Middleboro; step-sister Maria Soto Santa of Milford; Uncle Richard and Aunt Sherri Vanston of Middleboro; Aunt Sandra Tate of Middleboro and Uncle Joe and Aunt Liz Gazerro of Middleboro; cousins Michael, Andrea, Bobby and Joey. She is also survived by her best friend and cousin Sarah Gazerro of Middleborro along with her best friend Margaret McLaughlin of Middleboro as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Amber had a great love for her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lizette Pereira. She was predeceased by her grandparents Alden B. Cowen Jr. and Judith Manton. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on July 1st, from 9-11:30 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
