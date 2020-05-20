Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Ambrozina (Correia) Costa, age 85, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020. She was born in Ribeira Seca St. Michaels, Azores and was the beloved wife of Eduardo R. Costa for 61 years. Ambrozina was a retired sewing machine operator as well as a great homemaker who loved her family, was known for never letting go a hug , and was so full of love that she would make everyone feel like they were the most special person in the room. In addition to her husband she is survived by her yougnest son: Victor Costa, daughters in law: Alice and Carla sister: Rose Moniz husband Joseph, four granddaughters who she loved dearly: Lindsey, Rachael, Hillary, and Olivia, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sons Alvin and David Costa. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Ambrozinas funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -