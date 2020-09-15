Amelia Orabona

1/
Amelia "Molly" Orabona, 97, of Fall River, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Enrichetta (DiCorpo) Orabona. After retiring from Lamport Manufacturing in 1973, she became a travel agent for Tours and Travel in Somerset for over 29 years. Molly traveled extensively and loved getting family and friends together for her special clamboils in Westport. She also had an affection for animals, especially for her dog, Pepper, and her two cats, Tammie and Allie. Molly leaves many loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Guido, Robert, Fred, and Angelo Orabona, Inez Olson, and Virginia Fitzgibbons. Molly's family would like to extend a special thanks to her dear friends and caretakers, Donna Coulombe Mackie and Mina Machado and also to Nicole and Kelly from Southcoast Hospice for the exceptional care she received during her final days. Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Rd., Fall River, at 10:00 AM. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both the nose and mouth) and social distancing at the cemetery is required. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lywood St., Fall River, Ma 02721. Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family plans to celebrate her life with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes wwwsilvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 15, 2020.
