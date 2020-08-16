Amelita (Amy) Rita Houlne, nee Bissaro, age 94, died from heart failure on July 18, 2020, at her home in Berwick, ME. She was born in Fall River, MA, to Augusto and Clina Bissaro, nee Gamache, on November 3, 1925. She married Paul Francis Houlne on September 2, 1946, and moved to Lowell, and then Billerica, MA, to raise their 5 children. In 1989, they retired to Berwick, ME, to be near their children and grand-children. Amy will be sorely missed by her surviving children - her son Mark, and his wife Susan Houlne of Sebastian, FL, and her daughters Jeannine and husband Joe Gallo of Gloucester, MA, Joan Clina and husband Stephen Geller of Springfield, VT, and Gloria Houlne of Berwick, ME - as well as by 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves two brothers, Dino and Oscar Bissaro. Shell be joining her husband Paul, her son Stephen (who died in 2015), her brother Dario Bissaro, her great-niece Hannah Krom and all the in-laws of her generation. A private ceremony will take place with immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Public Library in her name.



