|
|
Americo S. Mendes, 86, of Fall River passed away August 31, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the loving husband of Maria L. (Reis) Mendes to whom he had been married for 63 years. Born in VilarinhoLousa, Portugal, he was a son of the late Julio and Maria Agosta Mendes. Mr. Mendes worked for over 20 years as a Laborer for F. C. Construction before retiring in 1995. He was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and was a member of Academica and St. Johns Club. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his wife, survivors include his daughters: Maria L. Carrelas and Maria M. Medeiros, both of Fall River; his grandchildren: Peter Medeiros, Dennis Medeiros and Michael Isidoro; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Antonio Mendes, Anibal Mendes, Joao Mendes, Lucinda Cardanha and Julia Nunes. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River, Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-9 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 3, 2019