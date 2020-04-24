Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Andre C. Vetos

Andre C. Vetos Obituary
Andre C. Vetos 92, of Somerset, husband of the late Juliette (Souza) Leonard Vetos, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He owned and operated Andys Place Billiards in Fall River. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany. He was a devoted member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. He was the son of the late Chris and Christina (Pavlopoulos) Vetos; the brother of the late George Vetos, Anna Angelis and the late William and Rev. Stephen Avramides; uncle of Luke Avarmides and Christina Vose; stepfather of Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen Leonard; the stepfather-in-law of Mona F. Leonard, step grandfather of Jared "Jack" Leonard, and step great-grandfather of Jesse Allen Leonard. His funeral and burial were private. Arrangements will be entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2020
