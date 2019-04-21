|
Andre Joseph Giguere, age 89, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Pearl (Kurowski) Giguere. Andre was born in Fall River, he was the son of the late, J. Herbert and Florema (Ferron) Giguere. Andre severed in the US Army. He was a spray painter for Hascon Industries in Taunton for over 30 years. He loved to work around the house and work on cars. Andre is survived by a son, Robert Giguere and his wife Carol of Fall River, a grandson Robert Jordan Giguere of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He also was the brother of the late, Rita Fr- ancoeur, Rose Berube and Albert Giguere. Andres funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019