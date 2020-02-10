Home

Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick Church
Somerset , MA
View Map
Resources
Andrew Desrosiers Obituary
Andrew Desrosiers, 53, died unexpectedly Fri 2/7/2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Fall River, son of the late Edward & Lorraine (Dias) Desrosiers, he graduated from Durfee in 1985, attended the Police academy and became a Fall River Police Officer in the early 1990s. He received a bachelors degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. After retiring in 2012, he operated his own handyman business. He participated in the PAL hockey league and was a fan of New England sports teams. Father of Aidan J. Desrosiers and Isabel S. Desrosiers. He loved watching his son play sports and his daughter dance. Former husband of Ann (Ramos) Desrosiers. Brother of Matthew Desrosiers (wife Mary) and the late Denise Black and Steven Desrosiers. Son-in-law of Mary Tina (Faria) Ramos and the late Luis M. Ramos. Brother-in-law of Julie Ramos Gagliardi (husband Nicholas) and Elizabeth Ramos Prosser (husband Jess). Uncle to several nieces & nephews, including the late Brendan Desrosiers. Funeral Wednesday at 9 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St Patrick Church, Somerset at 10. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours Tuesday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, or , POBox 417005, Boston, MA 02241, 800-242-8721. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2020
