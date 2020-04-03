|
Andrew F. Machado, age 87, of Lakeville, MA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. He was the loving husband of 55 years to the late Gloria Machado. Born May 12th, 1932 in Fall River, he was the son of the late Andrew S. Machado Jr. and Margaret (Sousa) Machado. Andrew was a graduate of Durfee High School and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Lakeville, MA for the past 47 years. Following a long and successful career in Retail, he became the owner of Lakeview Gardens nursery in Mansfield, MA, until his retirement in 2017. Andrew had a strong sense of humor which served him well in the many interactions with the loyal customers he encountered daily while operating Lakeview Gardens. Andrew is survived by his beloved children, Andrew Keith Machado and his wife Alison of Ashland, MA and Karen Schell and her husband James of Freetown, MA; 5 grandchildren, Andrew and Stephanie Machado and Matthew, Jacob and Adam Schell; a sister, Sheila Goulet of Portsmouth, RI and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Patricia Rouseau. Services will be private. To send a condolence to the family please visit www. d-mfh.com In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given in Andrews name to at Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 3, 2020