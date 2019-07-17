|
Andrew J. Motta, 50, of East Providence, Providence, Bristol and Warren passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the loyal, faithful and dedicated son of Janice (Carbone) Motta and the late Joseph F. Motta. He lived in Warren for many years. An athlete, Andrew J. Motta played baseball, enjoyed playing soccer and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst receiving his BA in Political Science. Andrew went on to be very successful in the mortgage business. Living life to the fullest, however, when his mother suddenly became ill, he dedicated himself as her main caregiver until his demise. A Red Sox fan always, Andrew growing up loved to share time with his Dad in the family pool on the Bristol waterfront. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother Michael Motta of North Providence and the Corsetti cousins and relatives. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private.
Published in The Herald News on July 17, 2019