Andrew Rocha Rebello passed away in Deltona Florida on June 10th, 2020. Born in Fall River, Mass. on 7/24/1927. He leaves his wife Louise whom he loved very much, after 70 years of marriage. Son of the late John S. Rebello and Mary Rocha Rebello. He also leaves behind son Michael James Rebello, a retired firefighter for Fall River, and wife Priscilla, daughter Virginia Oakley and husband Mark. He leaves a granddaughter Rachel Holt and husband Jamie, grandsons Sean Rebello and wife Tara, Michael Thomas Rebello, Joshua Dewsnap and wife Kayla. Ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He leaves behind his brother John Rebello and wife Lorraine, godchild Patricia and husband Dennis Souza, nephew David Rebello, godson Paul Mendonca, and godchild Laurie Eng. Andy and his wife served as eucharistic ministers at St Louis Church, Fall River. He worked at the Fall River Herald News for 46 years, 18 years in the circulation department and 28 years in the composing room. He served as vice president of local 161 typographical union for 8 years as well as on the negotiating committee. A 1945 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. Services are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place and will be private. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 13, 2020.